Weather Forecast For Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0