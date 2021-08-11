Cancel
Bloomfield, NM

Weather Forecast For Bloomfield

Bloomfield (NM) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bOMqZEx00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Friday has sun for Bloomfield — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BLOOMFIELD, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bloomfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

