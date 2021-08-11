Independence Daily Weather Forecast
INDEPENDENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Haze
- High 102 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Haze
- High 104 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0