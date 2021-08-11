Cancel
Independence, OR

Independence Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Independence (OR) Weather Channel
Independence (OR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bOMqPPh00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Haze

    • High 102 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Haze

    • High 104 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

