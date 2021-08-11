A rainy Wednesday in Wheelersburg — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(WHEELERSBURG, OH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wheelersburg Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wheelersburg:

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 93 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



