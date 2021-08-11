Cancel
Waterford, WI

Weather Forecast For Waterford

Posted by 
Waterford (WI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WATERFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bOMqBIl00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Waterford, WI
Waterford (WI) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Waterford

(WATERFORD, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Waterford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

