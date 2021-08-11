Weather Forecast For Waterford

WATERFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.