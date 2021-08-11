Cancel
Charlton, MA

Charlton Daily Weather Forecast

Charlton (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CHARLTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bOMq9cY00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

