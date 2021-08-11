Charlton Daily Weather Forecast
CHARLTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
