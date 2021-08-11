Charlton Daily Weather Forecast

CHARLTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 6 mph



