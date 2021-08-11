Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Clarksburg

Posted by 
Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel
Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CLARKSBURG, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bOMq7r600

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel

Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel

Clarksburg, MD
49
Followers
546
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chance, MD
City
Clarksburg, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy