Port Royal, SC

Wednesday sun alert in Port Royal — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel
Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(PORT ROYAL, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port Royal. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Royal:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bOMpoUl00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel

Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel

Port Royal, SC
