Florida State

See How Florida's Diverse Ecosystems Are Surviving Ongoing Threats to Their Habitat

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWild Florida tells the story about how Florida’s ecosystems continue to weather the storms with the help of pioneering scientists and ongoing conservation efforts. Florida's wildlife faces threats from wildfires, flooding and hurricanes as well as a growing human population and various animal invaders. See how Florida's wildlife are weathering these storms and other threats to their habitat.

