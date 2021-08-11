Cancel
Lancaster, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lancaster

Lancaster (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LANCASTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bOMpR8w00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lancaster, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

