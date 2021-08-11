Cancel
Elberta, AL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Elberta (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ELBERTA, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elberta Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elberta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bOMpIRd00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elberta (AL) Weather Channel

Elberta (AL) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

