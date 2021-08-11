Daily Weather Forecast For Platte City
PLATTE CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0