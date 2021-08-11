Daily Weather Forecast For Canutillo

CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, August 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.