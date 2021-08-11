Daily Weather Forecast For Canutillo
CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
