Canutillo, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Canutillo

Posted by 
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bOMpC9H00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

