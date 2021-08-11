Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Latta, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Latta

Posted by 
Latta (SC) Weather Channel
Latta (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LATTA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bOMp9aL00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Latta (SC) Weather Channel

Latta (SC) Weather Channel

Latta, SC
113
Followers
551
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Latta, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Latta, SCPosted by
Latta (SC) Weather Channel

Latta is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(LATTA, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Latta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Latta, SCPosted by
Latta (SC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(LATTA, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Latta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy