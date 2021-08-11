4-Day Weather Forecast For Latta
LATTA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0