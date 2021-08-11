Cancel
Oli Sykes joins YUNGBLUD onstage for first-ever live performance of Obey

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUNGBLUD brought a very special guest to the second date of his five-night stint at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town last night (August 10): Oli Sykes. The Bring Me The Horizon frontman joined YUNGBLUD for the encore of his 17-song set, rushing out to lend his vocals to the pair’s smash 2020 collaboration, Obey. It’s the first time the single has ever been played live, with Oli and Dom’s excited energy clearly matched by the delighted and absolutely wild crowd.

