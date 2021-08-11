Oli Sykes joins YUNGBLUD onstage for first-ever live performance of Obey

Following the release of several new songs, Buffalo titans Every Time I Die have finally announced details of their long-awaited ninth album Radical. The band’s upcoming LP consists of 16 songs (!!!) and is set to drop in full on October 22 via Epitaph, with vocalist Keith Buckley revealing of what to expect from it: ​“I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences. The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record.”