Pocomoke City, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Pocomoke City

Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel
POCOMOKE CITY, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bOMp0do00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 77 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(POCOMOKE CITY, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pocomoke City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

