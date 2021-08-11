Littleton Daily Weather Forecast
LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
