Vidalia, LA

Vidalia is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel
Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(VIDALIA, LA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Vidalia, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vidalia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bOMouMq00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel

Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel

Vidalia, LA
