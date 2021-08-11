Cancel
Crystal Springs, MS

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS) A sunny Wednesday is here for Crystal Springs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

