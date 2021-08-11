4-Day Weather Forecast For Totowa

TOTOWA, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, August 13 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



