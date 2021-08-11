Elmer Daily Weather Forecast

ELMER, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



