Elmer, NJ

Elmer Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Elmer (NJ) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ELMER, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bOMonQz00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

