Dover Weather Forecast
DOVER, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, August 14
Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
