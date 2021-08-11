Cancel
Dover, FL

Dover Weather Forecast

Dover (FL) Weather Channel
Dover (FL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

DOVER, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bOMomYG00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dover, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(DOVER, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Dover Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

