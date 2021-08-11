Weather Forecast For Nekoosa
NEKOOSA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
