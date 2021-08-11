Cancel
Wayland, NY

Wednesday rain in Wayland: Ideas to make the most of it

Wayland (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WAYLAND, NY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Wayland, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wayland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bOMoRxt00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

