4-Day Weather Forecast For Whiting

WHITING, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



