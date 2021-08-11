Cancel
Whiting, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Whiting

Whiting (IN) Weather Channel
Whiting (IN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WHITING, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Whiting, IN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

