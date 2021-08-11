4-Day Weather Forecast For Whiting
WHITING, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
