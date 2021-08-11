Cancel
Roebuck, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Roebuck

Roebuck (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ROEBUCK, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bOMoPCR00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

