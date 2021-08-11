Cancel
Oakdale, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Oakdale

Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

OAKDALE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bOMoNgD00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

