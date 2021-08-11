4-Day Weather Forecast For East. Bridgewater
EAST. BRIDGEWATER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
