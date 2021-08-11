Cancel
Bridgewater, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For East. Bridgewater

East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

EAST. BRIDGEWATER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0bOMoLul00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

East Bridgewater, MA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

