Augusta, KS

Augusta Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 8 days ago

AUGUSTA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bOMoFcP00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Augusta is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(AUGUSTA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Augusta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

