Augusta Weather Forecast
AUGUSTA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
