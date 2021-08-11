Augusta Weather Forecast

AUGUSTA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 72 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.