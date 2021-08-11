Cancel
Jamestown, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Jamestown

Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

JAMESTOWN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bOMoEjg00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jamestown, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

