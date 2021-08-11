Charitable Outreaches Resurrect Doylestown Hospital Daycare Center Ravaged by 2020 Tornado

Doylestown Hospital's daycare, damaged in August 2020 by tornados resulting from Tropical Storm Isaias. Image via Live Storms Media at YouTube.



On August 4, 2020, vestiges of Tropical Storm Isaias sparked an EF2 tornado in Doylestown that damaged both the hospital and its childhood education center. Now, a year later, a rebuilding project is moving forward, reports Peter Howard for the Bucks County Courier.

No one was hurt when shearing winds ravaged the Children’s Village, tearing off its roof and terrifying students and staff. But the building was decimated.

In the aftermath, the school took up temporary residence nearby.

Now, however, plans are now in place to rebuild the original site.

Longtime Doylestown Hospital supporters John and Jeanne Hubbard are seeding the project with $1.5 million. To encourage communitywide participation in the fundraising effort, they are also matching corporate and private donations.

The new building will focus on the latest energy efficiency and environmental design standards, incorporating best practices in child safety and early childhood learning.

“We are planning a larger footprint with more amenities and an innovative design that anticipates the needs of early childhood care today and in the future, while adhering to the high standards that Children’s Village established more than 35 years ago,” said Jim Brexler, president and CEO, Doylestown Health.

