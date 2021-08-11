Cancel
Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake Weather Forecast

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

FOX LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bOMoCyE00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Fox Lake, IL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(FOX LAKE, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fox Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

