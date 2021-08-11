Cancel
Gloucester City, NJ

Weather Forecast For Gloucester City

Posted by 
Gloucester City (NJ) Weather Channel
Gloucester City (NJ) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bOMoB5V00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

