Roosevelt, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Roosevelt

Posted by 
Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel
Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ROOSEVELT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bOMo7dq00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel

Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel

Roosevelt, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

