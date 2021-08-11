Cancel
Etowah, TN

Wednesday set for rain in Etowah — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Etowah (TN) Weather Channel
Etowah (TN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ETOWAH, TN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Etowah Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Etowah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bOMo36w00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Etowah (TN) Weather Channel

Etowah (TN) Weather Channel

Etowah, TN
