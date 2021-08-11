Mosinee Daily Weather Forecast
MOSINEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0