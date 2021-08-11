Cancel
Slaton, TX

Wednesday rain in Slaton: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(SLATON, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Slaton Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Slaton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bOMo1LU00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Slaton, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

