Coloma Daily Weather Forecast
COLOMA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
