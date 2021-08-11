Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coloma, MI

Coloma Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Coloma (MI) Weather Channel
Coloma (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

COLOMA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bOMnxyo00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Coloma (MI) Weather Channel

Coloma (MI) Weather Channel

Coloma, MI
101
Followers
542
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coloma, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Coloma, MIPosted by
Coloma (MI) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(COLOMA, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coloma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Coloma, MIPosted by
Coloma (MI) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(COLOMA, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coloma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy