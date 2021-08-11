Choctaw Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHOCTAW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 74 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.