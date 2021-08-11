Cancel
Sunset Beach, NC

Sunset Beach Weather Forecast

Sunset Beach (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SUNSET BEACH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bOMnsZB00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

