Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Panasoffkee, FL

A rainy Wednesday in Lake Panasoffkee — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Lake Panasoffkee (FL) Weather Channel
Lake Panasoffkee (FL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lake Panasoffkee Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Panasoffkee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bOMnrgS00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lake Panasoffkee (FL) Weather Channel

Lake Panasoffkee (FL) Weather Channel

Lake Panasoffkee, FL
90
Followers
547
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Panasoffkee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy