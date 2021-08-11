Cancel
New Haven, MI

Wednesday rain in New Haven meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

New Haven (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(NEW HAVEN, MI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in New Haven, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Haven:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bOMnqnj00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

