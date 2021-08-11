Daily Weather Forecast For Colonial Beach
COLONIAL BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
