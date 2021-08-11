Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Anderson (MO) Weather Channel
Anderson (MO) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ANDERSON, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Anderson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Anderson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bOMnmW300

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Anderson (MO) Weather Channel

Anderson (MO) Weather Channel

Anderson, MO
151
Followers
547
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Anderson, MOPosted by
Anderson (MO) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Anderson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Anderson: Wednesday, August 18: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, August 19: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday, August 20: Chance of showers and
Anderson, MOPosted by
Anderson (MO) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Anderson — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ANDERSON, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Anderson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy