Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Petersburg, IN

Petersburg is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Petersburg (IN) Weather Channel
Petersburg (IN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(PETERSBURG, IN) A sunny Wednesday is here for Petersburg, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Petersburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bOMnldK00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Petersburg (IN) Weather Channel

Petersburg (IN) Weather Channel

Petersburg, IN
118
Followers
545
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petersburg, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Petersburg, INPosted by
Petersburg (IN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Petersburg

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Petersburg: Monday, August 16: Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, August 18: Slight chance of showers

Comments / 0

Community Policy