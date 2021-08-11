Cancel
Lillian, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Lillian

LILLIAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bOMngDh00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

