Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, AR

Sheridan Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel
Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SHERIDAN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bOMnfKy00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel

Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel

Sheridan, AR
143
Followers
547
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheridan, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheridan Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Sheridan, ARPosted by
Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Sheridan

(SHERIDAN, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sheridan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sheridan, ARPosted by
Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel

Sheridan is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(SHERIDAN, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sheridan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy