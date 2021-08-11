Falkville Weather Forecast
FALKVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
