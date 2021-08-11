Pilot Mountain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 91 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.