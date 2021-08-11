Pilot Mountain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
