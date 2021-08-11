Cancel
Glen Mills, PA

Weather Forecast For Glen Mills

GLEN MILLS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bOMnGSv00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

