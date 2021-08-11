Marengo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARENGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
